Robert Whittaker on Sean Strickland’s recent win: “It wasn’t a very exciting fight”

Sean Strickland’s recent performance against Paulo Costa was unexpectedly found ‘boring’ by many fans and MMA experts, including Robert Whittaker. During the buildup of the fight, both fighters left fans thinking that they would get to see a war, but the reality failed to match up with the expectations.

Robert Whittaker may most likely face either Sean Strickland or Dricus Du Plessis directly if he beats Khamzat Chimaev on 21stJune.

Sean Strickland: Siz seyirciler için savaşa gireceğiz.



Sean Stricklandin girdiği savaş: pic.twitter.com/25nWggCbDb — MMA 101 Türkiye (@MMA101Turkiye) June 4, 2024

Robert Whittaker on Sean Strickland’s fight

Recently on The MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s recent win against Paulo Costa.

“He leaves it too close. Every round is too close, and that’s why you lose some decisions you’re confident in winning,” Whittaker said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “That’s why you can inch out wins sometimes and that’s why you inch out losses sometimes because you don’t define the rounds enough, you don’t do enough to make yourself the obvious winner of the round.

“I don’t think he’s trying to do that. I think that’s just his fight style. His fight style looks annoying as hell, dude. He looks like a kid when a brother and sister are like, ‘I’m walking forward and if you walk into it, it’s your own fault’ sort of thing”.

Robert Whittaker on crowd booing

“It wasn’t a very exciting fight – the crowd were booing it at stages, Sean was just kind of pressuring forward the whole time and Costa was on skates the entire time.

… I would like to think we’re fighting for that spot regardless, but where does Sean go from here?”