Alexander Volkanovski Prepared to Step Up Against Chandler if McGregor Bows Out

Alexander Volkanovski seems to have a hidden passion for saving events; after the kick-off UFC 303 press conference got cancelled, a huge debate sparked in the MMA community blaming the press conference cancellation on McGregor potentially pulling out of his comeback fight against Michael Chandler.

If that fight actually does not end up happening, Alexander Volkanovski is ready to serve his role as a replacement.

Alexander Volkanovski says he's "always keen to throw his hand up" in regards to stepping in on short notice to save #UFC303



"You're hearing all these whispers, what's going on with Conor McGregor and what not...



Alexander Volkanovski on serving as replacement

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on stepping in if Conor McGregor pulls out.

“Yeah, I reckon 100 percent [I’d be in],” Volkanovski said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “As long as it’s a big fight. I won’t just take any fight. That’s a big deal. Save the day as well, I don’t know, I feel like I just love saving the day.

I’m just that good of a guy. If I have to save the day, I’ll save the day. Obviously, get paid well for it, but you never know. I just was muckin’ around with that. I don’t even know if — probably nothing even happened.

It’s probably just a little hiccups and everyone’s blowing it out of proportion, but I’ll have fun and throw the name out there just for a bit of a laugh”.