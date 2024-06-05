Michael Bisping supports Dustin Poirier if he decides to retire: “All the best”

Michael Bisping wishes Dustin Poirier nothing but the best; he hopes Dustin Poirier makes the right call. Even though Dustin Poirier lost against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, he was successful in earning respect in abundance.

Poirier gave his all, and his defense against Islam Makhachev was simply immaculate. Dustin Poirier hasn’t announced his retirement; he is going to spend some time with family, introspect and then disclose his final decision.

: «Tu es l’un des meilleurs au monde»



C’est ce qu’Islam Makhachev a dit à Dustin Poirier après leur guerre



Une belle image plein de respect entre ces deux monstres pic.twitter.com/it1yDu8tw5 — REVOLUTION MMA (@RevolutionMMA_) June 2, 2024

Günaydın



Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier | Maç Özeti pic.twitter.com/wA9V0cWUsd — UFC Türkiye (@ufc_turkiye) June 3, 2024

Michael Bisping on Dustin Poirier

In a recent YouTube video, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on Dustin Poirier’s next steps.

“So Justin Gaethje, Alexander Volkanovski, they’re my two top picks, or does he walk off into the sunshine?” Bisping said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Listen, make hay whilst the sun is shining, but he’s made a lot of hay.

He’s got money in the bank. He’s represented himself with class. He went toe to toe with Islam Makhachev. He’s been in there with some of the best fighters on the planet and put on some absolute wars and, as he said, if he considers his smokers and his kind of amateur fights, he’s had about 50 fights”.

Michael Bisping on Dustin Poirier’s retirement

"He’s only 35 years old, he’s got a lot of life left to live, so go off, enjoy yourself, That would be my suggestion. I would love to see him fight Volk, I would love to see him fight Gaethje, but for me, I would say the best thing that I ever did was walk away from combat sports.

It’s a very, very hard thing. It’s all that you know, you’ve dedicated your entire life to it, but when you do it, when you reach those kinds of heights, it opens so many other doors. So, Dustin Poirier, whatever you do decide, all the best.

Congratulations on a phenomenal career”.