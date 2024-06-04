Conor McGregor speaks about the press conference cancellation: “I apologize”

Conor McGregor takes the time to apologize to his fans for the recent press conference cancellation.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

The entire world was eagerly waiting for Conor McGregor’s first comeback press conference, which was supposed to be hosted in Dublin, Ireland, yesterday. Out of the blue, the UFC shared a disheartening update stating that the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler press conference will be rescheduled to a later date.

Conor McGregor apologized to all fans who were looking forward to show up in attendance and viewers watching worldwide. Strangely, apart from an apology, nothing concrete has been disclosed revealing why the press conference was cancelled.

There are some speculations indicating that the fight may be off.

Conor McGregor on press conference cancellation

Conor McGregor reacts to the press conference cancellation on Twitter.

“In consultation with the UFC, today’s press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control, I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support.

I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon”.

Conor Mcgregor
