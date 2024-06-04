Alexander Volkanovski Ready To Fight Dustin Poirier If He Doesn’t Retire

Alexander Volkanovski feels inclined to have a “little dance” with Dustin Poirier, after watching his tough battle with Islam Makhachev. The chances for that fight to happen are pretty low because Dustin Poirier may announce his retirement.

Alexander Volkanovski is not done with his attempt to fight at the lightweight division, and if Dustin Poirier decides to extend his retirement plans, he would love to share the cage with him.

Alexander Volkanovski calls out Dustin Poirier



"Maybe depending on what I'm doing, obviously I want to fight later in the year... if the timing works maybe me and Dustin can have a good fight.



Alexander Volkanovski on fighting Dustin Poirier

In a recent YouTube video, Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on fighting Dustin Poirier at 155.

“He thinks he might be retiring, not sure,” Volkanovski said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Maybe, just maybe, depending on what I’m doing — obviously, I want to fight later in the year, I don’t know exactly what’s happening, I don’t want to wait too long either — so if the timing works out, maybe me and Dustin can have a good fight.

I know he just wants good fights. Obviously, [we] have a lot of respect for each other, and I think that would be a massive fight. So that’s something I’d be willing to do while I’m waiting for that featherweight title, maybe a lightweight fight against someone like Dustin Poirier would be great.

You heard it here first. Maybe we could make something happen”.

Alexander Volkanovski on Dustin Poirier’s recent loss

“Dustin, you’re a legend, keep your head up. It was a great performance, still, and maybe we could have a little fun in there, have a little dance.

Let me know what you think”.