Sean Strickland Eagerly Wants Title Shot Next: “I paid my dues”

The former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to remove ‘former’ out of the equation after claiming a dominating win against Paulo Costa. Sean Strickland believes he was “robbed” against Dricus Du Plessis.

Yet what's interesting is that Strickland himself admitted that he felt Dricus Du Plessis won the fight. Sean Strickland is ready to wait for as long as it takes, but he is now in the hunt for the prestigious UFC middleweight belt.

Ladies and gentlemen, sean strickland making costa look like a punching bag for 5 rounds. pic.twitter.com/ncqXiPG4eS — Sif (@NotJihadistGuts) June 2, 2024

Sean Strickland on fighting for the title

During the post-fight press conference, Sean Strickland shared his thoughts on fighting for the belt next.

“I’m going to wait,” Strickland said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I * paid my * dues. I got robbed in dirty * Canada (at UFC 297). I got robbed there. We all know I got * robbed, so I’m going to sit on my ass in the gym, and I’m going to be a team player, and I’m going to * wait.I’m going to * wait until they say, ‘Sean, go beat this *man.'

”

Sean Strickland ready to wait

“As long as it takes, man. As long as it takes,I want the gold, dude. I want the gold. When you’re fighting these top-10 *, dude, you’re only one slip or dodge away from getting knocked out.

I paid my penance (for losing the belt): I went and fought Costa. I didn’t want to and I did it. Give me my *title shot. I beat Izzy, and that * gets a title shot”.