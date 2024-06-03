Dustin Poirier reflects on the bitter loss: “It’s such a tough mountain to climb”

Dustin Poirier’s lifelong desire to be called the undisputed champion of the world or to claim the UFC lightweight belt again may remain to be just that: a ‘desire’. Dustin Poirier’ showcased excellent defense against Makchev’s pressurizing grappling.

Both fighters put on a show and entertained millions worldwide. Islam Makhachev claimed a 5th round d'arce submissions win against Dustin Poirier. The outcome of the fight raised one big question: “Was this Dustin Poirier’s last fight?”.

Dustin Poirier hasn’t given a definite answer to that; he looks forward to taking some off, reflecting on his recent fight and then coming up with a conclusion.

: «Tu es l’un des meilleurs au monde»



C’est ce qu’Islam Makhachev a dit à Dustin Poirier après leur guerre



Günaydın



Dustin Poirier on losing the fight

During the post-fight press conference, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on the loss and spoke about retirement.

“I was fighting to be the world champion,” Poirier said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Like, what else am I fighting for? Just to fight for the thrill? Because I am addicted to it, no doubt. For the money? Me and my family are good, I don’t need the money.

Money’s great but my health is first. What am I fighting for? To be the champion again. Will I ever get that shot even if I go on a streak? I don’t know. But it’s such a tough mountain to climb that I’ve climbed so many times.

Dustin Poirier on retirement

“That’s the problem — tonight, if I would have won that belt, I would be content with everything I’ve done in the sport, I didn’t get the ultimate goal. The reason I started fighting was to be the world champion, undisputed, and I didn’t get it.

This could be my last fight. I don’t know. I’ve just got to get home and see what I’m fighting for”.