Sean Strickland Outplayed Paulo Costa, Handing Him a Second Straight Defeat

The former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland may have positioned himself back into the title picture by claiming a split-decision win against Paulo Costa. Sean Strickland was successful in putting pressure on Costa throughout the course of 5 rounds.

Some fans felt Paulo Costa did nothing apart from running away. Sean Strickland labelled it a ‘boring match’; he was expecting a ‘war’ against Paulo Costa, but apparently, the fans weren’t too entertained.

"Saturday I am going to bleed for you guys in a war and be all bloody" - Sean Strickland #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/mgYYNm5Uyt — AWUREDO (@AOUREDOO) June 2, 2024

Strickland’s intentions are very clear: he wants a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis.

It’s either Sean Strickland or the winner of Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev who will end up fighting for the middleweight belt next. Viewers worldwide were extremely shocked to hear the final outcome announced as a split-decision as it was evidently clear that Sean Strickland won the fight.

Dana White took the time to address the strange happening.

Dana White reacts to the controversial scorecard in the fight between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa:



“That guy should never ref a big fight again. They should kick him back down to the minor leagues and let him work on his judging”. #UFC302 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/XauGuFlyNk — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 2, 2024

Sean Strickland’s post-fight interview

Sean Strickland was not fully pleased with the win as found the fight boring, he wants Dricus Du Plessis next.