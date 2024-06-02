Islam Makhachev Successfully Defends His Belt In a Gritty Fight With Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev’s biggest strength is his grappling, and that is exactly what helped him prevail in the tough battle with Dustin Poirier, who showcased an outstanding defense to Makhachev's game plan. In the final round, Islam Makhachev felt like he had enough and went for a takedown, which soon translated into a d’arce submission victory.

Hence, evaporated Dustin Poirier’s dream of claiming the prestigious UFC lightweight belt.

Dustin Poirier had moments of domination, but Islam Makhachev did just enough to win most of the rounds.

If Dustin Poirier had been given points for his defense game against Makhachev, he would probably have been leading the match. It was evident that Poirier learned a lot from his previous setbacks, and he gave Makhachev a very tough time.

Perhaps this could be marked as Islam Makhachev’s toughest fight yet. As far as retirement is concerned, this could be Dustin Poirier’s last match, he clearly confessed in the post-fight interview.

Islam Makhachev's post-fight interview

Islam Makhachev expresses his urge to fight for the welterweight belt next.

Dustin Poirier's post-fight interview

Dustin Poirier sheds some light about retiring in the post-fight interview.