Dustin Poirier Explains Why UFC Lightweight Belt Is Very Important To Him

Dustin Poirier started his MMA journey at a very young age, and after building a glorious UFC career, all that matters to him is the label of being the undisputed world champion. After persistent efforts, Poirier now has the opportunity to achieve and translate his desires into reality.

He will be fighting Islam Makhachev this Saturday night, and all eyes will be on him. Poirier’s intent is very strong, but can he back it up with relevant action? The entire world shall find out in less than 48 hours.

This face off between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier went long and oh my goodness it was incredible. pic.twitter.com/ESIgmOxqUd — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 30, 2024

Dustin Poirier reflects on his journey

During the recent media day, Dustin Poirier explained why the undisputed world champion label is of immense importance to him.

“That’s the reason I ever put a pair of gloves on when I was 17 years old,” Poirier said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “To be the best in the world. And Saturday night, I have an opportunity. Twenty-five minutes to call myself the best in the world, and that’s powerful.

It’s not about money. It’s not about the Hall of Fame, any records. It’s about me accomplishing something I told my wife when I was 17 that I was going to do, that I’ve been chasing and climbing back up to make happen.

It’s not about business. It’s a personal thing that I think if I can get it done, I can look back and say I’m content, I’m proud of everything I did. I set a goal out when I was a kid, that knew nothing about what I was walking into, but kept walking and kept walking and picking myself up and I got it done”.

Dustin Poirier on claiming the belt

“Of my generation, I fought the best guys at 155 pounds in the world. Some of them twice. I’ve done it all and beaten a lot of them, but I haven’t had the label of undisputed world champion”.