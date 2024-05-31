Sean Strickland on BKFC’s fighter pay: “They’re making a couple thousand bucks”

by Aryan Lakhani
© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sean Strickland took the time to lash out at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and how low it pays its fighters in spite of the severe health risks involved. Sean Strickland’s apathy towards BKFC indicates one thing: fans may never see Sean Strickland compete inside the BKFC ring.

Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez and many other fighters have played a significant role in promoting the BKFC and attracting new viewers.

Sean Strickland on Mike Perry and the BKFC

During the recent press conference, Sean Strickland explained why he does not like the BKFC.

“Bare knuckle, you want to talk about * *,” Strickland said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “They’re paying their guys *. Like [BKFC] is one of those organizations where you hear these numbers, it’s all *.

If you look at the lowest rung of the guys, they’re breaking their hands, breaking their orbitals, and they’re making a couple thousand bucks. Bare knuckle’s * trash”.

