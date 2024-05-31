Israel Adesanya believes Sean Strickland will outplay Paulo Costa

The former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will closely watch the intriguing contest between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa. After facing both of them in the past, Adesanya believes it will be a victory for Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya will most likely face Dricus Du Plessis next. The winner of that fight could either face the winner of Strickland vs Costa or the winner of Whittaker vs Chimaev.

Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa face off before #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/Eo2PySTxCH — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 30, 2024

Israel Adesanya on Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa

In a recent YouTube video, Israel Adesanya tried predicting Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa.

“It’ll be interesting. I think it’s just going to be on the feet, kickboxing, boxing,” Adesanya said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Costa might get jabbed the * out in this one. He’s definitely going to get tired, and Strickland is going to take advantage of that”.

Israel Adesanya favors Sean Strickland to win

“Costa to win, what would Costa have to do? Would have to be aggressive, use body kicks and also use his jab, even if he might not land some of them, go jab-for-jab with Strickland.

Also, mix up the grappling, just to get him (Strickland) tired as well. Strickland, do what he does. Pressure, use his jab. I think front kicks will be a problem for Costa, dealing with them when Strickland throws them. Costa is more dynamic, more juice.

It’s more about consistency, momentum. Even though he (Strickland) just lost to Dricus, he beat me before that and he had a long – just active, active. Costa has only fought three times (since losing to Adesanya).

… I’m going to pick Strickland in this fight. I’m going to say it’s going to go the distance. He’s not going to finish him”.