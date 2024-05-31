Islam Makhachev sheds some light on Arman Tsarukyan rematch: “rematch is inevitable”

Islam Makhachev knows that, eventually, he has to cross paths with Arman Tsarukyan. If Makhachev successfully defends his belt against Dustin Poirier in less than 48 hours, it would be fair to assume that Arman Tsarukyan will be next.

Makhachev could have faced Arman Tsarukyan on Saturday, but Tsarukyan declined the immediate title shot opportunity because he wanted more than 7 weeks to prepare. Their previous encounter was said to be a ‘close fight’, but Makhachev denies that as he felt he won every round.

Islam Makhachev says that if he was Arman Tsarukyan, he would have taken the fight against him at #UFC302



He also responds to Arman's prediction for his fight against Dustin Poirier:



"Arman also said that he would finish [Charles] Oliveira in the first round and won by split…

Arman Tsarukyan denies declining a fight against Islam Makhachev 3-4 times, and says it was only one other time:



"I had a fight with Joel Alvarez, and [Beneil] Dariush pulled out and they were looking for someone. So I was there and [they asked] 'you wanna fight with Islam?'



I…

Islam Makhachev on fighting Arman Tsarukyan

In a recent interview, Islam Makhachev shared his thoughts on fighting Arman Tsarukyan for a rematch.

“I think Arman should thank me. I signed Arman for a fight against me,” Makhachev said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He got signed to the UFC. I didn’t know anything about Arman then. I haven’t seen him fight.

I just thought of him as a debutant. I wouldn’t call it a close fight even though many people say it was. I won every round, but Arman still calls for a rematch. He had many opportunities to come out as a substitute, I know that before UFC 302, he was offered to fight me. Either way, our rematch is inevitable. We’ll settle this soon”.