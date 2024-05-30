Jailton Almeida reflects on receiving tips from Khabib: “I really got emotional”

Jailton Almeida has been a huge fan of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Interestingly, Almeida recently found out that Khabib watched some of his recent fights and, based on his observations, offered some tips which made Almeida emotional.

Almeida is all set to face Alexander Romanov on the same card as Islam Makhachev. In almost 24 hours, we shall find out how well Jailton Almeida uses Khabib’s precious tips.

Jailton Almeida on Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Jailton Almeida shed some light on his impression of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Makhachev,” Almeida said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “As everyone knows, I’m a fan of that school. I’m a fan of that style. I’m a huge Khabib fan.

I crossed paths with him doing some training, and I really got emotional about it, just somebody I’ve always admired. I actually found out that he watched my fights and had some comments on my fight. So, I was just there absorbing all the tips and the fact that he actually watched my fights, and I’ve watched him train, as well, so I saw some things.

Listen, big fan of Makhachev. I just think he’s a surreal evolution, he’s growing a lot, and I think it’s going to be Islam (beating Poirier)”.

Jailton Almeida vs Alexander Romanov moved from main card to prelims