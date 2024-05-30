Daniel Cormier excited to see Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque: “I was very shocked”

Daniel Cormier is excited yet concerned upon hearing about Nick Diaz’s unexpected return. Excited because it’s Nick Diaz! And concerned because of his last performance against Robbie Lawler, where Nick Diaz didn’t seem to be fit enough to fight.

17 years on from their first fight, Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz ran it back at #UFC266



A brutal right hand closed the show for @Ruthless_RL

Fast-forward to the present, Nick Diaz will face Vicente Luque on 3rd August in Abu Dhabi for a welterweight clash.

Nick Diaz reportedly pushed to fight Georges St-Pierre, Colby Covington, Michael 'Venom' Page and Kevin Holland before the Vicente Luque fight was booked.



(per. @arielhelwani)

Daniel Cormier on Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque

In a recent YouTube video, Daniel Cormier explained why he’s excited and concerned about Nick Diaz’s return.

“I was very shocked,” Cormier said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “After watching Nick Diaz compete the last time, I was like, ‘Okay, he’s done.’ But when I heard the news, I was excited!

I got so excited because it’s like how often do we get an opportunity to see a guy that meant so much to us? I watched him in Strikeforce, I do all that. Now, the matchup, that’s a little worrisome for me because Robbie Lawler seemed to be at the same stage in his career as him.

Vicente Luque is not there. This is a much more dangerous fight for Nick Diaz. I just hope that he shows a better form this time. Honestly, man, excitement because I get to see a guy that I’ve watched for a long time. Confusion in terms of who the matchup is.

Tony Ferguson’s fighting on the card, too. Put them together. That makes more sense to me”.