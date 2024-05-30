Shavkat Rakhmonov responds to Joaquin Buckley’s call out

Joaquin Buckley is trying his level best to lock horns with a well-known fighter; after calling out Conor McGregor and Gilbert Burns, Buckley is now approaching Shavkat Rakhmonov. Without hesitating, Shavkat Rakhmonov reacted to Buckley’s call out by tweeting the following:

Joaquin Buckley’s ambitious call outs were far from a futile attempt, as Gilbert Burns agreed to fight him.

Calling out Shavkat Rakhmonov may have been a stretch, as that fight will not happen anytime soon. Rakhmonov is perhaps 1-2 wins away from grabbing a title shot opportunity; with a 100% finish rate and undefeated record (18-0), it would be difficult to keep him away from his deserved opportunity.

And on the flip side, Joaquin Buckley can fight contenders like Gilbert Burns and slowly make his way to the top.

Jack Della Maddalena shows interest in fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov

Jack Della Maddalena may be the ideal canditate for Shavkat Rakhmonov's next showdown.