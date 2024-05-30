Sean Strickland confident of battering Paulo Costa: “I’m better than Costa”

Sean Strickland can foresee sailing smoothly on Saturday night against Paulo Costa; he believes the only way he loses to Costa would be if he fumbles from his side. It’s a crucial decider; the winner will unquestionably propel further in the competitive division, and in the best-case scenario, either Strickland or Costa could fight for the title next.

It will be very interesting to see if Sean Strickland’s confidence turns into a sweet victory.

Sean Strickland spars with Jamahal Hill in preparation for his fight against Paulo Costa at #UFC302



Sean Strickland on fighting Paulo Costa

During the recent media day, Sean Strickland expressed confidence ahead of his crunch fight against Paulo Costa.

“I’m better than Costa,” Strickland said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “We know that; he knows that. I just have to * up (to lose). Have I * up before? Yeah, sure, but I don’t think it’s going to happen on Saturday.

The thing with Costa, he’s a pretty basic guy, but just because you’re basic, that doesn’t mean you can’t fight. He just backs up and explodes and looks to catch you with something. That’s pretty much the take with Costa.

He backs up, explodes, catches you with something, and then put pressure on him. Just don’t be a * idiot”.