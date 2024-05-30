Paulo Costa skeptical about fitting in the title picture: “Let’s see Saturday”

Paulo Costa was very close to claiming a title shot, but the defeat against Robert Whittaker temporarily pushed his chances away. However, Paulo Costa has one more opportunity to turn the tables around; this Saturday, he will be facing the former champion Sean Strickland, and the winner of this fight could most probably be selected as the next title challenger.

#UFC302's Paulo Costa doubles down on labelling Sean Strickland as a "soy boy with a liberal chin." pic.twitter.com/RF8VBoNVP5 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 29, 2024

Paulo Costa on securing title shot opportunity

During the recent media day, Paulo Costa shared his thoughts on securing a title fight after he's done with Sean Strickland.

“I think once he already beat (Israel) Adesanya, if Adesanya beat Dricus (Du Plessis), I think and if Sean beats me, he’s going to be the next,” Costa said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “But let’s see.

You never know. I have a beef with Adesanya, as well, and against Chimaev. Anything can happen. Let’s see Saturday. I think who delivers better is going to step in front. It depends how the fight is going to be. If I knock out him in great style Saturday.

If the fight in Saudi Arabia is not so good, we can be in front. It depends on how we’re going to perform”.