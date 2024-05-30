Paulo Costa skeptical about fitting in the title picture: “Let’s see Saturday”

Paulo Costa was very close to claiming a title shot, but the defeat against Robert Whittaker temporarily pushed his chances away. However, Paulo Costa has one more opportunity to turn the tables around; this Saturday, he will be facing the former champion Sean Strickland, and the winner of this fight could most probably be selected as the next title challenger.
Paulo Costa on securing title shot opportunity
During the recent media day, Paulo Costa shared his thoughts on securing a title fight after he's done with Sean Strickland.
“I think once he already beat (Israel) Adesanya, if Adesanya beat Dricus (Du Plessis), I think and if Sean beats me, he’s going to be the next,” Costa said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “But let’s see.
You never know. I have a beef with Adesanya, as well, and against Chimaev. Anything can happen. Let’s see Saturday. I think who delivers better is going to step in front. It depends how the fight is going to be. If I knock out him in great style Saturday.
If the fight in Saudi Arabia is not so good, we can be in front. It depends on how we’re going to perform”.
