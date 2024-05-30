Dustin Poirier reacts to Islam Makhachev’s recent comment: “you’re lying to yourself”

Dustin Poirier reassures his naysayers that it is not impossible to secure a victory this Saturday night against the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Poirier seems to be tough and mentally locked in for the grand fight; his soaring confidence indicates that he’s prepared for the challenge ahead.

Islam Makhachev is also confident of defending his belt, he isn’t questioning his abilities. Makhachev will have Khabib in his corner who plays a crucial role in directing Makhachev to victories.

Islam Makhachev: "Dustin Poirier doesn't believe that he can win this fight."



Dustin Poirier on fighting Islam Makhachev

During the recent media day, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on fighting Islam Makhachev.

“I can definitely win this fight,” Poirier said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “If I touch his chin, he’ll go down, and he’ll find that out on Saturday. Maybe that’s something he doesn’t need to believe.

Maybe he needs to be positive and be confident walking into this, which he should be. But if you don’t think I have a chance to win, you’re lying to yourself”.

Dustin Poirier ready to go all in

“Over the years, if anything, I’ve learned in fighting is the media, my opponents, their camps, and the critics don’t matter, bro, It’s in my hands.

I’m the only guy who has the opportunity to make this happen or whatever decisions I make under those lights on Saturday, I’m the guy in the driver’s seat. All these other guys talking are passengers, or in the back seat.

I steer where this goes. Knowing I have that power, and believing in my skills, I don’t care. It’s all noise … Every time I go out there, it’s a fight. It’s kill or be killed. I know that’s used a lot, people oversay it, but it’s true. I’m going to finish Islam, or he’s going to finish me. That’s just the way I fight”.