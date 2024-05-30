Alexander Volkanovski promises explosive performance in Ilia Topuria rematch

The former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is currently on a break, his long layoff will come to an end during the ending phase of the year. He wants no one but the man who snatched his long-held featherweight belt.

Alexander Volkanovski is confident of showing Topuria “The real Volkanovski” in their potential rematch and promises some fireworks.

Alexander Volkanovski says "the real Volkanovski" will turn up in the rematch against Ilia Topuria:



"You're gonna see the same Volk that you've always seen next time I step in there. You're not gonna see a timid Volk...



The real Volkanovski [will turn up], I guarantee you that.… pic.twitter.com/CN7OJmSSkB — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 29, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski on Ilia Topuria rematch

In recent interview with AllStar, Alexander Volkanovski explained how he will perform in a rematch with Ilia Topuria.Volkanovski is ready to unveil an unseen side of him.

“Ilia is a great fighter – let’s see because the next Volkanovski is going to turn up,” Volkanovski said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “The real Volkanovski, I guarantee you that, and let’s see if Ilia can handle that.

Again, I’m not taking anything away from him, I’m not saying he can’t. He’s obviously got heavy hands. He’s obviously got good skill, but I want him to be tested against the best version of myself or all the top guys and really prove himself.

You’re not going to see a timid Volk. You’re going to see a Volk that fights his fight, You want to be put in front of me and put yourself in a position to land bombs, be ready for one coming straight back at you”.