Islam Makhachev predicts Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler: “Camp in the club”

Islam Makhachev is doubtful of Conor McGregor’s chances of securing a victory in his highly anticipated comeback fight because of his “training camp”. McGregor was recently seen partying in a club, and it made all fans and followers worldwide question if McGregor still has the commitment he once did when he was the champion.

Based on McGregor’s recent lifestyle preferences, Islam Makhachev thinks Michael Chandler may have a better chance of winning against McGregor.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Islam Makhachev shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

“Dustin can land this with Conor who has become very old guy,” Makhachev said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “But I don’t give him some chance to land some punch to me. I don’t know who is going to win, but now it’s more focus, more training Chandler that’s why he can beat him, maybe (Conor) do some camp in the club”.