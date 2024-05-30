Michael Page explains why he wanted more time to fight Ian Machado Garry

Michael Page initially pitched in the idea of fighting Ian Machado Garry for his 2nd UFC fight; Machado Garry was a little hesitant at first because, at that time, he was on the verge of securing a fight with Colby Covington, which in no time evaporated into fumes.

And that’s how Michael Page vs Ian Machado Garry was officially announced for UFC 303. Apparently, Michael Page requested that the UFC schedule it for UFC 304 because the event is happening in Manchester, and their cultural background is suitable for the occasion.

Machado Garry misinterpreted this and thought Michael Page was ducking him.

Michael Page on Ian Machado Garry

Recently on The MMA Hour, Michael Page revealed why he wanted to fight Ian Machado Garry at UFC 304.

“Ian Garry was like, he’s not doing it on any other show apart from June, and was kind of bragging that he accepted the fight,” Page said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I found it funny because I think he thought I was turning the fight down, where I was just asking for it to be pushed a month later to give me a bit more time.

So he seemed a bit excited about me supposedly not accepting the fight, and I was like, no. For that fight I’ll do it on short notice, it’s not a problem for me. I would have just preferred to push it one extra month just to give myself a little bit more time.

I think he * -rides Conor McGregor, He’s like the fake version of Conor McGregor. If Conor McGregor was a natural, pretty woman, he’s like the BBL version, a bad BBL version. ‘BBL’ Garry”.