Benoit Saint-Denis talks about his next fight: “I want to fight as soon as possible”

Benoit Saint-Denis was a few steps away from getting into the title picture, but his knockout loss against Dustin Poirier temporarily evaporated the bright future ahead. Saint-Denis chooses to keep his heads up by looking forward to future fights and performing well in them.

Saint-Denis eyes a return in either UFC 304, UFC Paris or somewhere in between. His sole purpose now is to climb the rankings until he can get a title shot. If Benoit Saint-Denis could freely choose an opponent, he would consider the following:

Arman Tsarukyan

Justin Gaethje

Islam Makhachev

Benoit Saint-Denis on his next fight

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Benoit Saint-Denis shared his thoughts on his next fight.

“I want to stay active and I want to fight as soon as possible”. Saint-Denis said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I don’t know if it’s going to be [Manchester on July 27 at UFC 304], I don’t know if it’s going to be Paris [on Sept.

28], but my manager is doing great work, he’s working with the UFC to find the best place for me to compete. And I want to climb the rankings and get at the top. I feel like I do belong there. … In my last fight, I had a lot of stuff going on, but I’m more determined than ever to become the champion.

I need to work a lot and I’m ready to do it. I’m on my way. I’m just waiting for the next opportunity”.

Benoit Saint-Denis on his desired opponent

“The names that are interesting to me the most are in order of the placement: [Islam] Makhachev No.

1, [Arman] Tsarukyan No. 2, Justin Gaethje, Poirier, all those guys, but, of course, you need to earn that. I will fight anybody that the UFC is going to give me, but I want to fight as high as possible”.