Kevin Holland Reveals Why He Declined An Offer To Fight Nick Diaz

Kevin Holland was offered to fight the MMA legend Nick Diaz, but Holland passed on the opportunity because of the fight dates. Kevin Holland is fighting Michal Oleksiejczuk this Saturday night at UFC 302. Holland was offered to face Nick Diaz in August for UFC Abu Dhabi, and since he said no, the UFC has now announced Vicente Luque vs Nick Diaz.

They will be fighting on 3rd August at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Kevin Holland reveals he was supposed to be Nick Diaz's opponent for Abu Dhabi on Aug. 3.



"I was gonna smoke him" #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/g2FktAXxCR — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 29, 2024

Nick Diaz is back. pic.twitter.com/DPZx2rcIw4 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 29, 2024

Kevin Holland on Nate Diaz fight offer

In a recent Q & A session with MMA Junkie, Kevin Holland spoke about dismissing a fight with a ‘big-name’ in August.

“I was supposed to take a fight at 170 against a pretty big-name opponent, but they said he wasn’t going to be able to fight until August and I said, ‘Damn, that’s a long time.’ And they’re like, ‘Bro, it’s only an extra month.’ And I was like, ‘Nah, that’s too long,'” Holland said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“So I got this, and I’m happy with it. I guess that (other) fight is not going to circle back because I see he just got booked, so let’s see what happens after”.