Islam Makhachev does not want Dustin Poirier to retire: “He can beat everybody”

The UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is quite a fan of his opponent Dustin Poirier. Aware of his strong capabilities as a fighter, Makhachev thinks that Poirier has a lot more left in the tank and shouldn’t retire if he loses this Saturday night.
A win may postpone Dustin Poirier’s retirement plan; he’s confident of a knockout win even though the odds are stacked against him.
Islam Makhachev doesn't want Dustin Poirier to retire after #UFC302:
"[Dustin] is old, he's talking about retiring but don't want [him to] retire after this fight...
This guy is dangerous, he can beat everybody...
he's like top five in the world... I don't think it's good idea… pic.twitter.com/wDSdznUJFv — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 28, 2024
Islam Makhachev on Dustin Poirier considering retirement
In a recent interview with NBC Sports, Islam Makhachev explained why he does not want Dustin Poirier to retire.
“He’s talking about retirement, but I don’t want him [to] retire after this fight if I beat him because this guy is dangerous,” Makhachev said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He can beat everybody, he’s number, like, top five in the world, you know? That’s why I don’t think it’s a good idea for him talking about [being] retired because he’s still a very dangerous guy.
That’s why I’m preparing very hard for him”.
Khabib to be in Islam Makhachev's corner
BREAKING! Islam Makhachev says Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in his corner this weekend for #UFC302!
“The eagle has landed”.
pic.twitter.com/ahr85d9jhW — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 28, 2024