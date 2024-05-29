Islam Makhachev does not want Dustin Poirier to retire: “He can beat everybody”

The UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is quite a fan of his opponent Dustin Poirier. Aware of his strong capabilities as a fighter, Makhachev thinks that Poirier has a lot more left in the tank and shouldn’t retire if he loses this Saturday night.

A win may postpone Dustin Poirier’s retirement plan; he’s confident of a knockout win even though the odds are stacked against him.

Islam Makhachev on Dustin Poirier considering retirement

In a recent interview with NBC Sports, Islam Makhachev explained why he does not want Dustin Poirier to retire.

“He’s talking about retirement, but I don’t want him [to] retire after this fight if I beat him because this guy is dangerous,” Makhachev said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He can beat everybody, he’s number, like, top five in the world, you know? That’s why I don’t think it’s a good idea for him talking about [being] retired because he’s still a very dangerous guy.

That’s why I’m preparing very hard for him”.

Khabib to be in Islam Makhachev's corner