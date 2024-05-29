Ilia Topuria Confident of Beating Sean O'Malley In The Future

Ilia Topuria’s self-belief is absolutely solid, he has never doubted himself, and it seems like he never will. The featherweight champion is aware of the noise created by Sean O’Malley for a potential fight. Ilia Topuria can foresee toying around with Sean O’Malley and finishing him as he wants.

As for now, Sean O’Malley will be occupied with Merab Dvalishili, and Ilia Topuria may lock horns with Max Holloway next. If both O’Malley and Topuria claim a significant win, a clash between them may be inevitable.

Ilia Topuria answers how he would defeat Sean O’Malley:



“I can do with [O’Malley] whatever I want. I can just play with him…



He’s a world champion, I respect him, but he has nothing to do with me”.



Ilia Topuria on fighting Sean O’Malley

Recently on La Seur, Ilia Topuria shared his thoughts on fighting Sean O’Malley.

“However I want”. Topuria said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “To be honest, however I want – I can do with him whatever I want. I can just play with him. Like, how you want me to finish him? It’s like the same question I ask to all the guys that I’m facing: Just tell me how you want me to finish you.

I can do that. He’s a world champion, and I respect him. But he has nothing to do with me”.

Ilia Topuria on fighting Max Holloway

“I just have a clear message for him, which is I want to fight him no matter the belts, no matter what, He’s been talking a lot, so he has to be the next one.

He has to be. Hopefully he signs the contract and he will be able to show up whatever the date is, but that’s the fight”.