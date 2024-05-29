Sean Strickland ready for war against Paulo Costa: “It’s going to be a bloodbath”

Sean Strickland is known for his aggressive fighting approach, he looks forward to causing some serious damage to Paulo Costa on 1stJune. Strickland wants to unleash his absolute best and go all in against Costa; the winner of this fight will position themselves closer to the title picture.

Sean Strickland wants a rematch against Dricus Du Plessis, this Saturday night will play a crucial role in deciding if he can earn his desired opportunity.

Sean Strickland spars with Jamahal Hill in preparation for his fight against Paulo Costa at #UFC302



Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa!!



Middleweight contenders this Saturday at #UFC302!

Sean Strickland on fighting Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland recently shared his intentions ahead of his fight against Paulo Costa.

“UFC 302, man, it’s going to be a bloodbath,” Strickland said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think that me and Costa, we’re going to go in the deep water. It’s going to be a 25-minute war.

I think we’re both going to be looking at each other in that third, fourth round, thinking, ‘* , we’ve got one more round.’ But mentally, as always, I’m ready to die for what I want, and I think I’m going to pick him apart”.