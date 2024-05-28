Dricus Du Plessis Speaks Highly of Conor McGregor: “He’s such a legend in this sport”

The UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has immense respect for Conor McGregor and everything he has done in the UFC. McGregor has played a massive role in revolutionizing combat sports and grabbing more viewers. All MMA enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see how McGregor performs in his comeback fight against Michael Chandler on 29th June.

Some viewers turned into critics after seeing McGregor’s decline and watching his lack of determination to train. McGregor was recently partying, and the viral clips made fans question if he was taking the comeback fight seriously or not.

last night



if Conor McGregor actually beats Chandler, it’s going to be the funniest thing ever man pic.twitter.com/ai6VUjXb4W — OOC MMA (@oocmma) May 26, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis on Conor McGregor

Recently on The Sias Du Plessis Show, Dricus Du Plessis explained why he respects Conor McGregor and all he has done.

“I mean, that guy, everything he touches, he’s such a legend in this sport,” Du Plessis said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “What he’s done for the sport, he’s transformed it into such a mainstream sport.

I can understand disliking the persona but knowing – I don’t know him personally but meeting him, different person, And even if you don’t like him, you can’t ever, ever discredit what he’s done for this sport because every single fighter needs to thank him, in my opinion, for the raise in pay, the raise in awareness of this sport because I think Conor McGregor might be one of the most famous people on earth”.