Cory Sandhagen on Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili: “Going to be a hell of a fight”

Cory Sandhagen can sense high competitiveness in Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili’s potential battle; their fight is yet to be announced officially. Merab Dvalishili’s breathtaking 10-match winning streak makes him the right match-up for the bantamweight champion.

MMA fans and experts have mixed opinions on the outcome of their fight. However, Cory Sandhagen believes Sean O’Malley has what it takes to successfully defend his belt.

Fans are rightly intrigued by the idea of a striking contest between Cory Sandhagen and Sean O’Malley.



In this clip from my conversation w/ @corysandhagenx, he articulates specifically what O’Malley does that makes his signature style.



Cory Sandhagen talks about Sean O’Malley’s chances of winning

Recently on The MMA Hour, Cory Sandhagen shared his thoughts on Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili.

“It’s going to be a hell of a fight for the both of them, to be honest,” Sandhagen said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I definitely know that Merab’s biggest issue in fighting is clearing that gap.

He isn’t the fastest guy in the world. He doesn’t have a build that clears the gap really well. He kind of gets people tired and then that gap becomes a lot easier to close. But O’Malley is one of the best at hitting people in that void and in that space in between me and you".

Cory Sandhagen wants Sean O’Malley to win

“We’re rooting for Sean O’Malley. We want O’Malley to win, As long as he’s not going to go off and do some stupid boxing fight with that guy, or as long as he’s not going to try to go up to 145.

Don’t do that, Sean. Just stay in the division, try to clear us all out if you can. But don’t start doing all that stuff, man. To me, again, I’ll be real candid, I think that there’s a tactic with some people that they take where they go high-risk, high-reward fights.

No one wants to take high-risk, low-reward fights".