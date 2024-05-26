Charles Oliveira predicts Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier: “He has heavy hands”

Charles Oliveira’s money is on Islam Makhachev but he believes Dustin Poirier has a solid chance of securing a win. Almost everyone in the MMA community has cracked Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier’s strength.

Makhachev has the grappling/ground game, and Dustin Poirier has powerful striking skills. However, in most cases, grappling always outweighs powerful striking. The odds are stacked against Dustin Poirier, but he is confident he can claim a knockout win.

Khabib says that Islam Makhachev is better than Dustin Poirier "almost everywhere"



"I already defeat Dustin Poirier almost 5 years ago, and if people gonna ask in that time and now did he make big change or something? No, no I don't think so...



Islam is better than [Dustin]… pic.twitter.com/r8L6WVDgJs — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 26, 2024

Dustin Poirier said earlier this month that if he submits Islam Makhachev with a Guillotine choke, he'll get a bronze statue of himself in that position in his front yard



Imagine this is how Poirier finishes the story and becomes undisputed champ #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/EBEYnMMkAr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 26, 2024

Charles Oliveira on Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Charles Oliveira tried to predict the outcome of Poirier vs Makhachev.

“Every striker that faces Islam is going to be the same thing, [Makhachev] will take you down and have bigger chances at winning,” Oliveira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “But we’re talking about MMA, and one hand, one strike that lands can definitely get you the victory.

Dustin Poirier has shown that in his last fight, he’s shown that many times already. He has heavy hands and hits hard, so he definitely can knock him out, but I think Islam remains as champion”.