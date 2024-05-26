Lerone Murphy wants to test himself against Calvin Kattar or Josh Emmett

Lerone Murphy recently secured one of the biggest wins of his career against Edson Barboza; the iconic victory has opened new doors of opportunity in his thriving career. Lerone Murphy has a few names for his next bout. He wants to fight Calvin Kattar, Josh Emmett or anyone from the top 10 rankings at featherweight.

Murphy’s ultimate goal is to become the featherweight champion, it will be interesting to see his climb to the top.

Lerone Murphy says that he enjoyed fighting at the UFC Apex



#TheMMAHour @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/UM7nA5VpKs — FightCrack (@FightCrack) May 22, 2024

Lerone Murphy on his next fight

Recently on The MMA Hour, Lerone Murphy explained what he wanted next in his career and mentioned a few potential opponents for his next fight.

“I feel like the Kattar fight and the Emmett fight would be amazing fights,” Murphy said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.“They’d be good matchups for me to go out there and put another show on. I just want big fights now.

My confidence is high. I just want big fights. Anybody in that top 10, I’m ready for now. I just want to keep fighting and keep the momentum going”.

Edson Barboza is seemingly out on his feet attempting to spinning wheel kick Lerone Murphy ‼️#UFC #MMA #UFCVegas92 pic.twitter.com/fiV1PlRDBQ — MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) May 19, 2024