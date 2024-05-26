Henry Cejudo calls out Rob Font for his next fight: “He’s got slick boxing”

Henry Cejudo was ready to call it quits forever after losing against Merab Dvalishvili but refused to end his glorious UFC career in such a fashion. Cejudo looks forward to making a return soon; he wants to fight Rob Font because he feels it’s an ideal match-up.

Interestingly, Henry Cejudo still looks forward to reclaiming his bantamweight belt, which clearly indicates that his stay at UFC is extended.

Hey @RobSFont My wife told me I need to spend more time with my kids so let’s meet up July 20th at the Apex. Don’t even worry about getting me a Father’s Day Gift-the beating I’m gonna give you will be good enough. Sign the contract hoe — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 18, 2024

Henry Cejudo on fighting Rob Font

Recently on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast, Henry Cejudo explained why he wants to fight Rob Font next.

“Stylistically, man, I think it’s a great fight for me,” Cejudo said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I also feel like he’s in the top 10, and I would like to really kind of get back into the groove of things, take a couple fights where I’m able to fight like the favorable opponents.

Rob Font is good. He’s got slick boxing, him and (Calvin) Kattar. They come from a really good school. But I also see the other deficiencies, too. I just think overall, man. I fought Aljamain, who was the world champ. I fought the No.

1 contender and a freaking beast in Merab. If I’m going to long haul this, I want to make sure that I’m getting the fights stylistically that can fit me”.

Henry Cejudo’s future plan

“So I’m just like, all right, dude.

I don’t want to take a bigger fight right now because you know where that puts me? That puts me in a position where I’m just going to wait, and I’m not trying to wait. I’m trying to fight and then fight the biggest fight to eventually get to the title”.