Henry Cejudo calls out Rob Font for his next fight: “He’s got slick boxing”

Henry Cejudo shares his thoughts on fighting Rob Font.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Henry Cejudo calls out Rob Font for his next fight: “He’s got slick boxing”
© Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Henry Cejudo was ready to call it quits forever after losing against Merab Dvalishvili but refused to end his glorious UFC career in such a fashion. Cejudo looks forward to making a return soon; he wants to fight Rob Font because he feels it’s an ideal match-up.

Interestingly, Henry Cejudo still looks forward to reclaiming his bantamweight belt, which clearly indicates that his stay at UFC is extended.

Henry Cejudo on fighting Rob Font

Recently on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast, Henry Cejudo explained why he wants to fight Rob Font next.

“Stylistically, man, I think it’s a great fight for me,” Cejudo said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I also feel like he’s in the top 10, and I would like to really kind of get back into the groove of things, take a couple fights where I’m able to fight like the favorable opponents.

Rob Font is good. He’s got slick boxing, him and (Calvin) Kattar. They come from a really good school. But I also see the other deficiencies, too. I just think overall, man. I fought Aljamain, who was the world champ. I fought the No.

1 contender and a freaking beast in Merab. If I’m going to long haul this, I want to make sure that I’m getting the fights stylistically that can fit me”.

Henry Cejudo’s future plan

“So I’m just like, all right, dude.

I don’t want to take a bigger fight right now because you know where that puts me? That puts me in a position where I’m just going to wait, and I’m not trying to wait. I’m trying to fight and then fight the biggest fight to eventually get to the title”.

Henry Cejudo
SHARE