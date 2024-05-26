Jailton Almeida disappointed with his loss against Curtis Blyades

The top UFC heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida fell a little short from securing a fight against the interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. The loss against Curtis Blaydes put him in such a situation and as an obvious response he’s gutted yet hopeful of a bright future.

Almeida will be fighting Alexander Romanov on 1st June, he looks forward to showcasing a great performance with full hopes of getting an opportunity of fighting Tom Apsinall in the near future.

Jailton Almeida on his loss against Curtis Blaydes

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Jailton Almeida reflected on facing a loss against Curtis Blyades and explained how he looks forward to fighting Tom Aspinall.

“I felt a bit surprised and sad,” Almeida said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I definitely felt this was my great opportunity to fight against Aspinall. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. It left me with a bad taste in my mouth.

Once I learned it wasn’t going to be against me, I knew I missed my chance. But I also know God’s timing is perfect, and I will have my chance in the future”.

Jailton Almeida on fighting Tom Aspinall

“After the loss I feel strong, I feel happy, I feel confident, I’ve really taken the time to understand my faults.

So I feel stronger than ever. Especially after the Curtis vs. Aspinall fight was announced, this is serving as an extra motivation for me because I want to fight Aspinall in the future, and I also would like to come back and fight with Curtis once again. I’m looking for revenge, and I know the first step is to have a victory on June 1”.