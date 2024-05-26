Jailton Almeida disappointed with his loss against Curtis Blyades

Jailton Almeida shares his thoughts on fighting Tom Aspinall in the future.

by Aryan Lakhani
The top UFC heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida fell a little short from securing a fight against the interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. The loss against Curtis Blaydes put him in such a situation and as an obvious response he’s gutted yet hopeful of a bright future.

Almeida will be fighting Alexander Romanov on 1st June, he looks forward to showcasing a great performance with full hopes of getting an opportunity of fighting Tom Apsinall in the near future.

Jailton Almeida on his loss against Curtis Blaydes

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Jailton Almeida reflected on facing a loss against Curtis Blyades and explained how he looks forward to fighting Tom Aspinall.

“I felt a bit surprised and sad,” Almeida said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I definitely felt this was my great opportunity to fight against Aspinall. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. It left me with a bad taste in my mouth.

Once I learned it wasn’t going to be against me, I knew I missed my chance. But I also know God’s timing is perfect, and I will have my chance in the future”.

Jailton Almeida on fighting Tom Aspinall

“After the loss I feel strong, I feel happy, I feel confident, I’ve really taken the time to understand my faults.

So I feel stronger than ever. Especially after the Curtis vs. Aspinall fight was announced, this is serving as an extra motivation for me because I want to fight Aspinall in the future, and I also would like to come back and fight with Curtis once again. I’m looking for revenge, and I know the first step is to have a victory on June 1”.

