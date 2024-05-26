Jan Blachowicz open to fight Kamaru Usman: “I will be ready”

The former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachwicz is ready to fight the former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The idea of moving two divisions up was in Kamaru Usman’s mind while he was the champion; he wanted to fight Jan Blachowicz.

Interestingly, they also had a face off, but to everyone’s disappointment, the fight failed to finalize into an official bout. However, Jan Blachowicz expressed his interest in fighting Kamaru Usman, considering he still has a keen pulsating desire to fight.

Kamaru Usman recalls his face off with Jan Blachowicz, and still believes the matchup favoured him



“You see my arms next to his?… Everybody was talking about ‘he’s a lightheavyweight’ but I was out there thick on him…



I’m telling you… I wouldn’t have called for 205 [lbs]… pic.twitter.com/dHgH9XvPcd — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 23, 2024

Kamaru Usman on fighting Jan Blachowicz

Recently on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast, Kamaru Usman reflected on the time where he wanted to fight Jan Blachowicz.

“I wouldn’t have called for 205 if I didn’t think at that point that the style favoured me and I could do it,” Usman said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Everybody’s got power when the fight starts, but you grab their leg and you drag him down, the fight completely changes.

And that’s exactly what I was gonna do. Glover Teixeira did the exact same thing (to Blachowicz)”.

Jan Blachowicz response to Kamaru Usman