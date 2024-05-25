Daniel Cormier not happy to see Dustin Poirier talking about retirement

Dustin Poirier has been quite vocal about retirement as his fight against Islam Makhachev gets closer. Daniel Cormier does not like one bit of it, because he thinks it’s serving the role as a roadblock in Poirier’s path to becoming the new UFC lightweight champion.

Poirier and Makhachev are both confident of a victory; one will fall, and one will rise. On 1st June the entire world will find out if Dustin Poirier can make things right on his 3rd try and postpone retirement plans.

Daniel Cormier on Dustin Poirier speaking about retirement

In a recent YouTube video, Daniel Cormier explained why he’s against Dustin Poirier speaking about retiring ahead of his fight.

“I can’t stand hearing that it’s almost over for a guy that we all universally love and enjoy when he’s inside the octagon,” Cormier said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I also hate it for another reason: I hate it for the idea that it could be almost over, and he recognizes that.

I don’t like when athletes because I did it myself, I’m almost judging myself; I don’t love when athletes put a timeline or a finishing point on a career that’s still actively going on. That is a hard thing to do”.