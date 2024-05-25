Arman Tsarukyan warns Islam Makhachev ahead of his fight against Dustin Poirier

Arman Tsarukyan recognizes Dustin Poirier’s strong, striking skills and, based on that, wants Islam Makhachev to take him down as soon as he can. Tsarukyan believes Poirier has a chance of knocking out Islam Makhachev if he’s not brought to the ground soon enough.

The thrilling lightweight title fight is exactly one week away. 1st June promises to be a popcorn-friendly show.

Islam Makhachev says it's "stupid" to underestimate Dustin Poirier, and says he's not joking when he says Dustin has a good guillotine:



"I gave my neck a lot in training... The media made a big joke out of this, that I was joking about his guillotines. No, I'm telling the truth… pic.twitter.com/dkgIdeVgKH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 25, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan warns Islam Makhachev

In a recent interview with New York Post Sports, Arman Tsarukyan explained what Islam Makhachev needs to be cautious of against Dustin Poirier.

“I see Islam is going to try and push him to the cage, to take him down and try to hold him, submit him,” Tsarukyan said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “But if he can’t do that, it’s going to be dangerous.

If he wants to box him, I think Dustin Poirier on a different level".

Arman Tsarukyan ready to bet on Dustin Poirier

“His punch, his speed, he can knock him out very fast. That’s why Islam’s got to try to take him down right away.

For me, the favorite is Islam on this fight, but like I can put money on Dustin Poirier KO, because it could happen. I’m going to wait for my title fight,I know UFC is going to give me that chance because they’re not * They’re going to do real fight”.