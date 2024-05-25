Dricus Du Plessis hints at shifting to light heavyweight

The UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is not overlooking much but he recently expressed an urge to leave a mark in the light heavyweight division after he’s done defending his belt against the top contenders in the middleweight.

Dricus Du Plessis will most probably face Israel Adesanya next, and after that, he aims to fight the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs Robert Whittaker. If he’s successful on both occasions, then mostly likely without any hesitation, Du Plessis will start his journey at 205.

Dricus du Plessis lays out his plan of defeating Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev, then moving up to 205 to achieve double champ status



"I believe beating Adesanya, if Khamzat beats Whittaker, beating Khamzat, that earns you a spot at lightheavy...



Dricus Du Plessis on his plan to fight at 205

Recently on The Sias Du Plessis Show, Dricus Du Plessis shared his thoughts on fighting at 205.

“I believe beating Adesanya – if Khamzat beats Whittaker, beating Khamzat, that earns you a spot at light heavyweight,” Du Plessis said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Because then if you look at the greats, the boogeyman everybody seems to be scared of in Khamzat, I would love that fight.

Fighting Izzy (Adesanya), beating Izzy, one of the best middleweights to ever do it, and beating Robert Whittaker, one of the other best middleweights, that earns you that spot".

Dricus Du Plessis focused on his next fight

“But like I said, I have no problems defending my belt a few times before that.

For now, my focus is 100 percent on that middleweight division and my next fight, which in all likelihood will be Israel Adesanya, and that’s where all my focus is. Obviously that’s in the trajectory for me, but none of the other plans can come together without this”.