Ian Machado Garry will face Michael Page on 29th June at UFC 303.

by Aryan Lakhani
UFC 303: Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page officially announced
The Irish fans are in for a treat! Top UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Gary will face Michael Page on 29th June on the same card (UFC 303) where Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is headlined as the main event.Michael Page recently started his UFC career with an entertaining win against Kevin Holland.

He pitched in the idea of fighting Ian Machado Garry, and both fighters went back and forth virtually. The interaction has finally caused a professional fight.

Ian Machado Garry was more than ready to fight Colby Covington, and apparently, a contract was also sent, but Covington denied receiving a contract.

Covington dismissed Machado Garry because he failed to adhere to his ‘3 stipulations’.

Colby Covington's 3 stipulations

Not to worry; Ian Machado Garry vs Michal Page is equally exciting.

It’s a fantastic matchup; the winner of this fight will seamlessly make his way to the top and get an opportunity to compete against higher-ranked opponents. It will be very interesting to see who rises victoriously on 29th June.

