Giga Chikadze hopes a win against Arnold Allen puts him back into the title picture

The 9th ranked UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze is focused on climbing the ladder to the top again. His fight against Arnold Allen serves as the perfect opportunity to not only rise higher in rankings but also to be considered for a title fight.

Giga Chikadze will face Arnold Allen on 27th July at UFC 304.

Do you lot remember when Calvin Kattar beat the shit out of Giga Chikadze a couple of days after Giga said Volk was running from him

pic.twitter.com/T4FHF08jki — Peruvian Neck Tie (depressed garbrandt fan) (@CalfSlicerUFC) March 18, 2024

Giga Chikadze on fighting Arnold Allen

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Giga Chikadze shared his thoughts on fighting Arnold Allen.

“He’s definitely a very strong opponent,” Chikadze said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Fighting and defeating someone like that is definitely, for me, coming out from the last win, I believe it’s one of the contender fights for the title.

For Allen, it’s probably more staying in his spot. He’s ranked No. 5 or No. 6 right now (in the official UFC rankings) and has already had a title eliminator. It’s like two different perspectives. I have eight wins in the UFC and only one loss.

The last fight was a win, and definitely this is going to put me back to where I belong in that spot. He’s a different style of guy, he’s always strong, well rounded fighter. Not bad in striking. Not bad in the ground, as well.

He has all the tools. … I believe I’m the best striker still, and I know what adjustments I have to do in the fights”.