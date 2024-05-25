Dustin Poirier breaks silence on retirement plans: “I don’t have it in me”

Dustin Poirier’s lightweight clash against Islam Makhachev next Saturday night could be marked as his last professional bout, as he’s on the edge of calling it quits forever. A loss against Makhachev could lead to immediate retirement because Poirier does not want to climb the ladder to the top again.

He’s done with his career and is happy with the massive milestones accomplished. Some fans are confused about Dustin Poirier considering retirement; they can’t comprehend the point of fighting for the title when, in the end, he would have to vacate it.

Dustin Poirier is seriously considering retirement after #UFC302, regardless of if he wins or loses:



"I'm not going to climb the ladder again. I've been doing this a long time. It's a very selfish sport. I'm ready to be a father and be a husband and be home and be into a… pic.twitter.com/bCWBfiwNs7 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 23, 2024

Dustin Poirier on retirement

Recently on The MMA Hour, Dustin Poirier shed some light on retiring.

“I’m capable of anything,” Poirier said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I can climb back to this spot and fight again for the world title. I can do anything. I can grind back to it, I know I can. It’s just that I don’t have it in me, and I’m not going to do it again.

I’m not going to climb the ladder again. I’ve been doing this a long time. This is a very selfish sport. I’m ready to be a father, and be a husband, and be home, and be in a routine. I wouldn’t say I can’t do it again, I can do it again.

It’s just, this is it for me. I’m still on the fence, win or lose, I just want to be content with my career”.