Manel Kape Ready To Remove Mohammad Mokaev Out Of The Title Fight Picture

The next UFC flyweight clash between Mohammad Mokaev and Manel Kape will most probably decide the next title challenger. Manel Kape is confident in his skills and abilities and can foresee silencing Mohammad Mokaev with a massive win.

They will be locking horns on 27th July at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Mohammad Mokaev remains undefeated after submitting Tim Elliot in round 3 at #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/myixjTnjyg — News Alphas (@NewsAlphas) October 21, 2023

In a recent interview with Grind City Media, Manel Kape explained how he looks forward to ending Mohammad Mokaev’s winning streak. “There is no other fighter,” Kape said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“If there was, it’s (Amir) Albazi, but Albazi is injured, so maybe he’s going to have one more fight. Mokaev is the youngest fighter right now. He’s been making a lot of noise, he’s (on a) six-win streak.

So, there has to be someone. That someone is me that has to shut down this. …I’m going to do my job. I’m going to do my work, and my work is never boring. Everything I’m going to do is a masterclass. Everything I do is special.

Everything I do is perfect”.