Tom Aspinall believes fighting Curtis Blaydes is a ‘lose-lose’ situation.

The UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is aware of the danger that comes along with Curtis Blaydes’, yet he believes the outcome of the match won’t benefit him in any way. Aspinall backs his statement by highlighting Curtis Blaydes's unpopularity and explains that a win against him won’t prove much in the heavyweight division.

Tom Aspinall says that his next fight after defeating Curtis Blaydes has to be for the undisputed title:



"If I win this one, which I believe I will, my next fight has to be for the undisputed [title] definitely. And I'll wait it out if I have to."



YT / talkSPORT MMA #UFC… pic.twitter.com/ddJyMeh8cM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 20, 2024

Tom Aspinall on fighting Curtis Blaydes

In a recent interview with The Mac Life, Tom Aspinall explained why fighting Curtis Blaydes is a lose-lose situation for him.

“There’s unfinished business there, evidently,” Aspinall said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’ve said this all along. I’ve said this before we last fought, which is over two years ago now: I believe that Curtis is the toughest matchup in the division for me stylistically.

This is no disrespect to Curtis – it’s a bit of a lose-lose fight in the fact that he’s not that popular, is what I’m saying. He’s not that popular. “The guys that you want to fight are the guys who stylistically you match up well with, and they’re really popular.

They’re the guys you want to fight, and Curtis is kind of the opposite of that. I’m not saying anything bad about Curtis or anything, but he’s not the most popular guy ever, and he’s really good. I’m looking forward to it, though.

None of that really makes a difference to me. I am preparing now 100 percent for Curtis”.