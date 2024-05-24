Kamaru Usman bounces back at Conor McGregor: “I gave him two opportunities to fight"

Conor McGregor has been quite vocal lately; Kamaru Usman is one of the people he mentioned or rather had bitter things to say about in a recent livestream. Usman isn’t pleased to hear McGregor’s virtual rant, especially after giving him two title fight opportunities.

Apparently, when Kamaru Usman was the welterweight champion, he gave Conor McGregor two opportunities to fight, but according to Usman, McGregor went silent after the offers were presented.

Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor calling him a bum:



“I’m not a bum, clearly. If you wanted an opportunity to fight me, I gave Conor two opportunities to fight me. While I was champion I gave him two opportunities to fight me”.



Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor

Kamaru Usman recently took the time to address Conor McGregor’s recent comments about him.

“If you wanted the opportunity to fight me, I gave Conor two opportunities to fight me,” Usman said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Two opportunities, while I was champion. I gave him two opportunities to fight me.

I told him, ‘Hey, if you want a crack at that third belt, who better?’ I was on the run that I was on, who better that he could come up and fight. He talked about it, he bounced back and forth, when he wanted to make his return he said, ‘Yeah, maybe I’ll go up and grab the third belt.’ It is what it is, Conor.

If you wanted to fight, you had your opportunity, but you didn’t. So to call me a bum is kind of disrespectful, and I didn’t disrespect you when you were having your troubles, so I think it’s sometimes easier and it’s better — well, it’s not easier, it’s better — that you put that whisky bottle down and actually come back to your wits and be a good father and a good role model”.