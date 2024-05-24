Belal Muhammad Declares Leon Edwards As An Easy Matchup: “Watch what I do to Leon”

Belal Muhammad’s confidence is soaring high ahead of his desired title fight, he can foresee claiming an easy win against Leon Edwards and effortlessly dethroning him. However, the odds are heavily stacked against Belal Muhammad as majority of the people think it’s going to be a one-sided fight favoring Leon Edwards.

It will be very interesting to see if Belal Muhamamd can walk his talk and shock the entire world on 27th July.

Belal Muhammad says Leon Edwards is the easiest fight in the top 5



Belal Muhammad on fighting Leon Edwards

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Belal Muhammad explained how he thinks he will easily beat Leon Edwards.

“I honestly think it’s going to be one of the easiest matches I’ve ever had,” Muhammad said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I think that I’m going to go in there and I’m going to walk through him.

I’m going make it look easy. Everybody always has an excuse and they’re wondering why or there has to be this reason why I won this fight or why I won that fight, this or that. Once I have that belt, none of that ever matters.

I said from the beginning, I’m the best welterweight in this division, and I said from the beginning that I’m going to make it look easy when I beat Leon and dominate Leon".

Belal Muhammad looks forward to disappointing Leon Edwards’ followers

“Watch what I do to Leon,Watch what I do in front of his people, in front of his hometown, in front of all of those fans out there that are going to be booing.

I’m going to go enemy territory and I’m going to freaking smash him. I’m going to look at his coach, I’m going to look at his brother and I’m going to smile. I’m going to wait for them to say anything, I’m going to wait for their excuses and it’s going to be one of the best trips of my life”.