Ilia Topuria respects Sean O’Malley: “He’s doing a great job”

Ilia Topuria has nothing but kind words for his potential opponent, Sean O’Malley. After Sean O’Malley successfully defended his belt against Marlon Vera, he called out Ilia Topuria, and in response, Topuria suggested Sean O’Malley to fight Merab Dvalishvili.

Ilia Topuria will most probably face Max Holloway next, after that he wants to fight Conor McGregor.

Ilia Topuria shows respect to Sean O’Malley



“[Sean’s] doing a great, amazing job. He’s becoming bigger and bigger in the sport. He’s a big star in the United States.



Even as a fighter, I like his fight style too. I like his movements. Everything he does, he’s a showman. I… pic.twitter.com/hw8uxNXJzN — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 23, 2024

Ilia Topuria says he is in talks with the UFC for a September return, and says the date is dependent on Max Holloway's availability:



"My target is to come back in September. Right now we are in the conversations...



If Max Holloway is able to fight in September, we have a… pic.twitter.com/m2WBhWJQHA — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 21, 2024

Ilia Topuria on Sean O’Malley

In a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Ilia Topuria shared his thoughts about Sean O’Malley.

“He’s doing a great, amazing job,” Topuria said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He’s becoming bigger and bigger in the sport. He’s a big star in the United States. Even as a fighter, I like his fight style, too – I like his movements.

Everything he does, he’s a showman. I like him. he’s doing a great job. We just spoke once at UFC 300, We had a short conversation. We spoke for about one minute, but he was nice to me. He was nice”.