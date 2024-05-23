Robert Whittaker ready to battle against Khamzat Chimaev's power: “I can handle it”

Robert Whittaker is aware of Khamzat Chimaev’s aggressive fighting approach and has prepared himself to counteract it. After watching Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker realized that his striking is more strong enough and more polished to give Chimaev a difficult night.

This 22nd June, both fighters will make history at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Robert Whittaker assesses Khamzat Chimaev, and claims he’s ready for his wrestling:



“I am ready for the wrestling exchanges, I’m ready for the scrambling…



"I am ready for the wrestling exchanges, I'm ready for the scrambling…

It's a 5-round fight so I'm sure his pacing's gotta be a little different, otherwise it's gonna be an early night for…"

Robert Whittaker on fighting Khamzat Chimaev

In a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on facing Khamzat Chimaev’s explosive fighting style.

“It’s a five-round fight, so I’m sure his pacing’s got to be a little different, otherwise it’s going to be an early night for him,” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“It’s something to be aware of, He’s got power. He’s got a very clean one-two down the pipe. I’m aware of it. Definitely not – I’m not underestimating it, but I can handle it. I do think I have the striking superiority”.

Robert Whittaker compares himself with Gilbert Burns

“(Burns) took away (Chimaev’s) strength of grappling and put him in danger in a lot of situations with his striking, In my opinion, my striking is crispier and cleaner then Gilbert Burns’.

I think my spacing lends itself to make landing those strikes easier, as well as defending takedowns. I think the output is different because I’m going to be able to control the space the way I do”.