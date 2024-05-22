Ilia Topuria ready to fight Max Holloway in September

The UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is crystal clear about his next fights: he wants to defend his belt against Max Holloway and then face Conor McGregor. Topuria looks forward to returning against Max Holloway in September.

Conor McGregor’s performance against Michael Chandler on 29th June will play a massive role in dictating his future in the UFC. Even though McGregor had nothing nice to say about Topuria, it would be interesting to see if they faced each other inside the cage.

Everybody who caught a shot from Conor McGregor in his stream today



- Khabib

- Kamaru Usman

- Ilia Topuria

- Alex Volkanovski

- Leon Edwards

- Belal Muhammad

- Adin Ross

- True Geordie pic.twitter.com/HHUv3L6q3X — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 20, 2024

Ilia Topuria on fighting Max Holloway next

In a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Ilia Topuria spoke about his next few fights.

"I hope to defend the belt with Max Holloway, and then I want a fight with Conor McGregor hopefully,” Topuria said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “If he wins his upcoming fight, that’s the fight I’m looking for.

So hopefully it’s going to happen. It’s going be the biggest fight in MMA history – the biggest ticketing, the biggest pay-per-view, the biggest everything. We’re going to have like 80,000 people watching the fight (in person).

Ilia Topuria on returning in September

“My target is to come back in September, Right now, we are in the conversations, so we’ll see. If Max Holloway is able to fight in September, we have a fight. If not, maybe we are going to the end of the year or something like that. I want to fight as soon as possible because next year, I want fight in Spain”.