Leon Edwards ready to fight Conor McGregor: “100 percent, Why not?”

The UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has no problem entertaining a fight with Conor McGregor if he wins against Michael Chandler in his comeback fight. Edwards will be defending his belt against Belal Muhammad on 27th July.

It is worth knowing that Conor McGregor is undefeated at welterweight; he secured a 40-second 1st round knockout win against Donald Cerrone. So a question worth asking is: Can Conor McGregor leave a mark and rule a third division? His performance against Michael Chandler will answer many questions.

Leon Edwards talks a potential fight with Conor McGregor at MSG



"[Conor’s] got to take out Michael [Chandler], I'll take out 'No One Remembers His Name,' and we'll go from there."



@arielhelwani #TheMMAHour



May 20, 2024

Leon Edwards on fighting Conor McGregor

Recently on The MMA Hour, Leon Edwards shared his thoughts on fighting Conor McGregor.

“That would be good – 100 percent. Why not?” Edwards said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Let’s give him the opportunity to become a three-division world champion, give me the opportunity to take out a guy like Conor McGregor.

New York? That would be perfect. That is the fight. He goes out there and takes out Michael, I take out ‘No One Remembers His Name,’ and we’ll go from there. We’ll go to New York, MSG. Let’s go. That’s the fight, I feel.

You know, two of us have business to take care of. That’s the fight that needs to happen. It should happen”.

Conor McGregor on fighting Leon Edwards

Conor McGregor is also interested to fight Leon Edwards at welterweight.

Conor McGregor talks a potential fight with Leon Edwards, and says the titles that excite him are the 170 belt and the BMF belt.



"Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz almost knocked him out, had him out on his feet... also Cerrone went the distance with him...



May 20, 2024