Conor McGregor Reveals Ambitious Plan For 2024: “Three bouts this year”

Conor McGregor has already mapped out his fighting plan for the year, counting the Michael Chandler fight, he looks forward to competing 3 times this year. After 29th June, McGregor would prefer showing up in September and then in December.

As far as the September showdown is concerned, Conor McGregor has a name in mind: Nate Diaz. Yes! He wants to fight Nate Diaz for the much-awaited trilogy. McGregor currently has 2 fights left in his contract and is negotiating with the UFC for a new contract.

Conor McGregor lays out his 2024 plans, including the Nate Diaz trilogy



Conor McGregor on fighting 3 times this year

In a recent live stream, Conor McGregor shed some light on his potential fights for this year.

“June 29, September 5 — Mexican Independence Day — and then December,” McGregor said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Three bouts this year. Now, I’ll say this, God willing, because life has showed me sometimes different — with injuries and madness takes place.

Please God, three bouts. June 29, Sept. 5, and something tasty in December, end of year. I have two fights left on my UFC contract. We’re currently in negotiation stage with the UFC. Let’s see what happens. Let’s see what takes place”.

Conor McGregor on fighting Nate Diaz in September

“I’d love the Diaz trilogy for that one, I’ve said that publicly. There was water put on it almost instantly, but who knows. Diaz and [Jorge] Masvidal are fighting in a boxing bout.

I’m looking for opponents”.