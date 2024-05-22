Tom Aspinall wants to fight for the undisputed UFC heavyweight belt next: “I’ll wait”

Tom Aspinall wants the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic. Aspinall is more than ready for his upcoming showdown against Curtis Blaydes, scheduled to take place on the 27th of July. Aspinall believes a win against Curtis Blaydes will earn him the title shot that he has been seeking for so long.

Jon Jones showed more interest in fighting Alex Pereira next than he did for a future clash with Tom Aspinall. A comprehensive win for Aspinall could strengthen his chances of grabbing Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic's attention.

Tom Aspinall says that his next fight after defeating Curtis Blaydes has to be for the undisputed title:



"If I win this one, which I believe I will, my next fight has to be for the undisputed [title] definitely. And I'll wait it out if I have to."



Tom Aspinall on fighting Curtis Blaydes for the rematch

In a recent interview with talkSport MMA, Tom Aspinall mentioned fighting for the undisputed heavyweight title next.

“My confidence has grown loads since then,” Aspinall said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Just everything’s better. I’m a new version of myself than I was when I fought (Blaydes) last time, and he’s improved, as well, so whole new fight this time”.

Tom Aspinall on what he want’s next

“I’m over it at this point, I’m fighting Curtis Blaydes. It’s a tough fight and I’m preparing for Curtis, so Jon Jones and all the rest of the politics are pretty irrelevant to me right now.

(I’m) focused on him and nothing else. … If I win this one, which I believe I will, the next fight has to be for undisputed (title) – definitely. I’ll wait it out if I have to after this one. But for right now, that doesn’t exist”.